Age 84, from Broomall, PA passed away on November 20, 2020. Joseph was born Sept. 29, 1936 in Phila., PA where he was raised by Joseph and Marguerite Quinn Hahn. Joe graduated from Northeast Catholic HS in 1954 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1961. Joe was a dedicated husband to the late Barbara Hahn, who passed on April 19, 2020. Joe is survived by his sister Margerite Onimus of Drexel Hill and his 4 children; Joseph Hahn, Jr; Michael and Amiie Hahn (née Schwalb) of Mickleton, NJ; Christian and Kristina Hahn (née Kohn) of Chester Springs, PA and Jennifer Hahn of Ardmore, PA. Joe worked for 38 yrs as a computer programmer for Sears in addition to a part time job at Acme for 45 yrs without a word of complaint. His hard work and dedication to his family was legendary. Joe enjoyed spending time with his 6 grandchildren – Zoe, Noah, Madeline, Olivia, Jacob and Natalie. Joe was a gentle giant, always stopping to say hello to friends and strangers alike. He was humble and quick to deflect any praise to others. A celebration to honor both Joseph and Barbara Hahn, a party they truly deserve, will be held in due time. Until then, we celebrate the thought of them being together again.