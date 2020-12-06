1/1
JOSEPH PAUL HAHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84, from Broomall, PA passed away on November 20, 2020. Joseph was born Sept. 29, 1936 in Phila., PA where he was raised by Joseph and Marguerite Quinn Hahn. Joe graduated from Northeast Catholic HS in 1954 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1961. Joe was a dedicated husband to the late Barbara Hahn, who passed on April 19, 2020. Joe is survived by his sister Margerite Onimus of Drexel Hill and his 4 children; Joseph Hahn, Jr; Michael and Amiie Hahn (née Schwalb) of Mickleton, NJ; Christian and Kristina Hahn (née Kohn) of Chester Springs, PA and Jennifer Hahn of Ardmore, PA. Joe worked for 38 yrs as a computer programmer for Sears in addition to a part time job at Acme for 45 yrs without a word of complaint. His hard work and dedication to his family was legendary. Joe enjoyed spending time with his 6 grandchildren – Zoe, Noah, Madeline, Olivia, Jacob and Natalie. Joe was a gentle giant, always stopping to say hello to friends and strangers alike. He was humble and quick to deflect any praise to others. A celebration to honor both Joseph and Barbara Hahn, a party they truly deserve, will be held in due time. Until then, we celebrate the thought of them being together again.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved