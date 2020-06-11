JOSEPH R. RIZZO Sr.
RIZZO
JOSEPH R. RIZZO, SR.


Passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Joseph was a retired Fire Commissioner of the Phila Fire Dept. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Grady). Loving father of Joseph R. Rizzo, Jr. (Anne), Theresa Grimes (Tom), Diane Rizzo, Margaret Kaufman (John), Patricia Cressman (Harry), John Rizzo, Sr and the late Marie Rizzo. Dearest Pop-Pop of Zachary (Mara), Holly (Greg), Jennifer, Joseph (Clinisha), Matt, Megan, John, Melissa, Eric, Natalie and Stephanie. Dear great grand-father of Marie, Sofia, Ada and Imogen. Dear brother of the late Frank, Ralph and Anthony Rizzo.
Joe was a proud WWII Naval Veteran. After his service in the Phila Fire Dept Joe worked as Director of Investigations at the Cozen O'Connor Law Firm and was also a former safety director at the Phila Inquirer.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9 to 10 A.M. at the Maternity BVM Church, 9220 OLD Bustleton Ave., Phila 19115. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required to enter the Church and we ask that proper social distancing is adhered. Seating for Mass will be every other pew and we ask that you follow the directions of funeral home staff.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children at www.lovetotherescue.org




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church,
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
