JOSEPH R. TERIFAY Jr.
TERIFAY
JOSEPH R., JR.


1933 - 2020

Age 87, of Havertown, formerly of South Philadelphia. Husband of the late Joan (nee Hobson). A Veteran of the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. Joe worked as a commercial Electrician for Connolly Containers. Survivors: Loving daughter; Denise Terifay (Joseph Melfe). Dear grandchildren; Erica Montone (Drew), Tara Melfe (Richard Campbell), Taylor, Noah and Ethan Melfe. Sister; Ruth Strange (Bill). Services and Interment Private.

www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
