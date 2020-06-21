TERIFAY
JOSEPH R., JR.
Age 87, of Havertown, formerly of South Philadelphia. Husband of the late Joan (nee Hobson). A Veteran of the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. Joe worked as a commercial Electrician for Connolly Containers. Survivors: Loving daughter; Denise Terifay (Joseph Melfe). Dear grandchildren; Erica Montone (Drew), Tara Melfe (Richard Campbell), Taylor, Noah and Ethan Melfe. Sister; Ruth Strange (Bill). Services and Interment Private.
JOSEPH R., JR.
Age 87, of Havertown, formerly of South Philadelphia. Husband of the late Joan (nee Hobson). A Veteran of the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. Joe worked as a commercial Electrician for Connolly Containers. Survivors: Loving daughter; Denise Terifay (Joseph Melfe). Dear grandchildren; Erica Montone (Drew), Tara Melfe (Richard Campbell), Taylor, Noah and Ethan Melfe. Sister; Ruth Strange (Bill). Services and Interment Private.
1933 - 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.