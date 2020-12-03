93, of Media, PA on Dec. 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Claire (Kollhoff), devoted father of Joseph J. (Bernadette) Jr., Robert J. (Elisa) and Claire R. (Peter) Wolf. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Brother of Marquerite Bertolino. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Sat. Dec. 5, 2020 9:30 A.M. St. John Chrysostom Church, 615 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA 19086 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.