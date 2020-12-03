Or Copy this URL to Share

93, of Media, PA on Dec. 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Claire (Kollhoff), devoted father of Joseph J. (Bernadette) Jr., Robert J. (Elisa) and Claire R. (Peter) Wolf. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Brother of Marquerite Bertolino. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Sat. Dec. 5, 2020 9:30 A.M. St. John Chrysostom Church, 615 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA 19086 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME



