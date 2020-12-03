1/
Joseph Redican
1927 - 2020
93, of Media, PA on Dec. 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Claire (Kollhoff), devoted father of Joseph J. (Bernadette) Jr., Robert J. (Elisa) and Claire R. (Peter) Wolf. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Brother of Marquerite Bertolino. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Sat. Dec. 5, 2020 9:30 A.M. St. John Chrysostom Church, 615 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA 19086 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. John Chrysostom.
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Chrysostom.
