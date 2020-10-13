1/
JOSEPH ROMAN
60, of Philadelphia, PA, suddenly passed away on October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Fairman). Devoted father of Megan (Steve). Loving brother of JoAnn Bednarik. Dear son of the late Chester and Antoinette Roman; survived by his in-laws Clyde and Joan Fairman, brothers and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday, 9 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter, 2002 Sproul Rd., Suite 102, Broomall, PA in his memory would be appreciated. BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
