RUSSO
JOSEPH JR.
Age 73, of Cherry Hill, NJ (formerly of Philadelphia, PA), passed away on December 27, 2019, after suffering with liver cancer. Son of the late Joseph and Teresa (nee Geno). Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara Rose (nee Capitanio); his daughters, Barbara (Domenick) Cannuli and Patricia; and sisters, Mary Ella (Clyde) Markley and Dorothy Bortner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral Mass immediately following. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at www.stjude.org or to the Patricia Russo, CPA '95 Scholarship Fund at Drexel University, P.O. Box 8215, Philadelphia, PA 19101-9684.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019