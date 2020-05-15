JOSEPH SANTAGUIDA
SANTAGUIDA
JOSEPH, ESQ
May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marianne (nee Dolo). Devoted father of Rocco (Karen) Santaguida and the late Anthony Santaguida. Loving grandfather of Joseph and Ava. Brother of Kathryn Rotondaro and the late Louis Santaguida. A socially distant viewing will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, beginning at 8:30 A.M. at the Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Mausoleum entombment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Joe's Memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org.Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuenralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Monica
MAY
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St. Monica
