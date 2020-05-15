Or Copy this URL to Share

JOSEPH, ESQ

www.monti-ragofuenralhome.com



SANTAGUIDA JOSEPH, ESQ May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marianne (nee Dolo). Devoted father of Rocco (Karen) Santaguida and the late Anthony Santaguida. Loving grandfather of Joseph and Ava. Brother of Kathryn Rotondaro and the late Louis Santaguida. A socially distant viewing will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, beginning at 8:30 A.M. at the Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Mausoleum entombment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Joe's Memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org

