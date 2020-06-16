JOSEPH SARACENO

SARACENO





June 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Amorosi). Devoted father of Diane Romolini, Debbie (Wayne) DeCastro, and Joseph (Christine) Saraceno. Grand-father of Debbie, Diane Marie, Georgie, Joey, Jackie, and Michael. Great grandfather of Ava Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul's, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to St. Paul's Church.

