Joseph Scheuer
1935 - 2020
85, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, formerly of Newtown Square, Pa. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Boyles). Children: Joe lll (Deneen), Colleen (predeceased), Diane (Jerry), Teresa (Dennis), John (Rebecca), Mark (Jennifer), Matthew, Janet (Paul) and Maura (Thomas). Plus 14 Grandchildren. Mass 12 noon Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Church of the Assumption, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. Viewing 9:30 to 11:30 am Tuesday at the INGERSOLL GREENWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to "Holy Redeemer Hospice", 1801 Rt.#9 N. Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 9, 2020.
