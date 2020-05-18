SCHWARTZJOSEPHOn May 16, 2020. A guidance counselor for the Philadelphia School System for over 30 years. Mr. Schwartz was a veteran of WW II serving in the Army Air Corps, stationed in London England. Beloved husband of Libby (nee Kraus). Devoted father of David Schwartz. Loving uncle of Shelly Fineman, Hedda Chairnoff, Vilma Rozansky, Harvey Stein, and Beverly Gold. Graveside services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Beth Or 239 E. Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA. 19002 or Kindred Hospice