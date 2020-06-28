JOSEPH T. CUNNANE
1943 - 2020
CUNNANE
JOSEPH T.


77, of West Chester, PA, on Thurs, June 18, 2020. Husband of the late Frances E. (Rock) Cunnane; father of Susan Doyle and her husband, Michael Doyle, Marie Cunnane, Joseph Cunnane Jr. and his wife, Theresa Cunnane; grandfather of John Cunnane, Matthew Cunnane, Timothy Cunnane, Daniel Cunnane, Michael Doyle, Jr. and Rose Doyle; brother of James Cunnane, William Cunnane, the late Thomas Cunnane and the late Richard Cunnane. Services and interment will be private. Contributions may be made to the Missionaries of Charity, 630 Dekalb St., Norristown, PA 19401, or to BLOCS.org. Arrangements by

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
June 27, 2020
RIP my good friend
610-724-0918
Mark Miklin
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
