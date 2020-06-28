RIP my good friend
CUNNANE
JOSEPH T.
77, of West Chester, PA, on Thurs, June 18, 2020. Husband of the late Frances E. (Rock) Cunnane; father of Susan Doyle and her husband, Michael Doyle, Marie Cunnane, Joseph Cunnane Jr. and his wife, Theresa Cunnane; grandfather of John Cunnane, Matthew Cunnane, Timothy Cunnane, Daniel Cunnane, Michael Doyle, Jr. and Rose Doyle; brother of James Cunnane, William Cunnane, the late Thomas Cunnane and the late Richard Cunnane. Services and interment will be private. Contributions may be made to the Missionaries of Charity, 630 Dekalb St., Norristown, PA 19401, or to BLOCS.org. Arrangements by
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.