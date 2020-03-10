|
|
LONGO
JOSEPH T.
age 95 of Raleigh, NC, and formerly of Drexel Hill, PA,
passed on March 3, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marie N. (nee Bucci). Survived by his loving daughter Mary Jo Unruh (Mark); his 3 grandchildren, Jaime Sanderson (Cory), Ashley Gilmore (Robert) and Kyle Unruh; and 5 great-grandchildren, Cole, Rylan, Logan and Lyndon. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, March 13th, 6 PM to 8 PM and Saturday, March 14th from 9 AM to 9:45 AM at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL 2811 West Chester Pike Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 14th, 2020, 10:30 AM St. Bernadette's Church 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
Interment Arlington Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020