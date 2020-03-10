The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
1035 Turner Avenue
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LONGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH T. LONGO


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH T. LONGO Notice
LONGO
JOSEPH T.


age 95 of Raleigh, NC, and formerly of Drexel Hill, PA,
passed on March 3, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marie N. (nee Bucci). Survived by his loving daughter Mary Jo Unruh (Mark); his 3 grandchildren, Jaime Sanderson (Cory), Ashley Gilmore (Robert) and Kyle Unruh; and 5 great-grandchildren, Cole, Rylan, Logan and Lyndon. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, March 13th, 6 PM to 8 PM and Saturday, March 14th from 9 AM to 9:45 AM at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL 2811 West Chester Pike Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 14th, 2020, 10:30 AM St. Bernadette's Church 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
Interment Arlington Cemetery.

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now