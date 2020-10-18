On October 13, 2020. He was 82. Beloved husband of Monica McCullough; father of Joseph T. McCullough II and the late Christina McCullough (Jerry Prokopowycz); Pop-Pop of Michelle Roche (Nick), Samantha Prokopowycz, Rachael Prokopowycz, Joseph T. McCullough III (Krysta) and the late Stephen Prokopowycz; great- grandfather of four; brother of the late Kathleen McCullough; uncle of Michael McCullough (Maryann). He is also survived by a loving extended family, friends. Longtime member of the American Legion Post #366 and the General Meade Society. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 419 Huntingdon Pk, Rockledge, PA 19046. Funeral Mass will be 10 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila, PA 19111 www.stceciliafc.org
. Interment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Corp. John Loudenslager American Legion Post 366, 7976 Oxford Ave., Phila, PA 19111. www.wetzelandson.com