Joseph T. McCullough
On October 13, 2020. He was 82. Beloved husband of Monica McCullough; father of Joseph T. McCullough II and the late Christina McCullough (Jerry Prokopowycz); Pop-Pop of Michelle Roche (Nick), Samantha Prokopowycz, Rachael Prokopowycz, Joseph T. McCullough III (Krysta) and the late Stephen Prokopowycz; great- grandfather of four; brother of the late Kathleen McCullough; uncle of Michael McCullough (Maryann). He is also survived by a loving extended family, friends. Longtime member of the American Legion Post #366 and the General Meade Society. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 419 Huntingdon Pk, Rockledge, PA 19046. Funeral Mass will be 10 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila, PA 19111 www.stceciliafc.org. Interment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Corp. John Loudenslager American Legion Post 366, 7976 Oxford Ave., Phila, PA 19111. www.wetzelandson.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
419 Huntingdon Pike
Rockledge, PA 19046
(215) 663-8550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
