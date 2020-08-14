SOBCZAK





passed away July 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathe (nee Boehmke). Loving step-father of Joseph Mastropietro (Andrea), Grandfather of Keeley Bashwinger and Heidi Mastropietro. Dear brother of John Sobczak (Kathy), and Theresa McKeever (Robert); also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephew and many cousins.Joe proudly served his country for over 20 years. First, as a Petty Officer/Career Counselor in the US Navy, then as a Warrant Officer in the PA Army National Guard, and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the Army Reserves. Retired from City District Council 47, Joe was a member of the Retired Military Officer Association of America (MOAA), a member of the Third Regiment Infantry N.G.P. where he served on the Board of Trustees, and he was Secretary of the Frankford North-east Philadelphia Rotary Club.Joe loved to travel, take walks along the beach and river, he was an avid reader, a military history buff and a captivating storyteller. After retirement he enjoyed pairing fine wines, craft beers with some of his favorite foods as he tried out new restaurants. Always looking for the perfect spot to watch a Phillies or Eagles game. Above all, Joe cherished the relation-ships he shared with Kathe, his wife, Joe and Andrea, his step "son" and "daughter" in law, Keeley and Heidi, his two granddaughters, his family, cousins and many friends.A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Katherine of Siena Church in Philadelphia and Interment was held at St. Dominic Cemetery where military honors were rendered. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 or the Gundaker Foun-dation, PO Box 812, Springfield, PA 19064 in his memory would be appreciated.

