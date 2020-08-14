1/1
JOSEPH T. SOBCZAK
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOBCZAK
JOSEPH T.


passed away July 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathe (nee Boehmke). Loving step-father of Joseph Mastropietro (Andrea), Grandfather of Keeley Bashwinger and Heidi Mastropietro. Dear brother of John Sobczak (Kathy), and Theresa McKeever (Robert); also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephew and many cousins.
Joe proudly served his country for over 20 years. First, as a Petty Officer/Career Counselor in the US Navy, then as a Warrant Officer in the PA Army National Guard, and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the Army Reserves. Retired from City District Council 47, Joe was a member of the Retired Military Officer Association of America (MOAA), a member of the Third Regiment Infantry N.G.P. where he served on the Board of Trustees, and he was Secretary of the Frankford North-east Philadelphia Rotary Club.
Joe loved to travel, take walks along the beach and river, he was an avid reader, a military history buff and a captivating storyteller. After retirement he enjoyed pairing fine wines, craft beers with some of his favorite foods as he tried out new restaurants. Always looking for the perfect spot to watch a Phillies or Eagles game. Above all, Joe cherished the relation-ships he shared with Kathe, his wife, Joe and Andrea, his step "son" and "daughter" in law, Keeley and Heidi, his two granddaughters, his family, cousins and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Katherine of Siena Church in Philadelphia and Interment was held at St. Dominic Cemetery where military honors were rendered. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 or the Gundaker Foun-dation, PO Box 812, Springfield, PA 19064 in his memory would be appreciated.

BURN FUNERAL HOME




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
August 9, 2020
Two Joe cousins by Rotary
Love this picture Kathe! Line two peas in a pod funny!! I wish they met earlier!
Karen Mazzarella-Russo
Friend
August 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss Kathy! You were a great pair and love story!! The care you gave to Joe was just a symbol of that love !! I am so glad Joe and I had the pleasure of meeting him at Rotary events and sharing funny stories about our two Joes being cousins!! Thoughts and prayers with you always!
Karen Mazzarella- Russo
Friend
July 25, 2020
What a beautiful video I am ordering this to have as a keepsake to always remember how very much he was loved and loved in return Thank you for everything Joe XO You were one of a kind Rest in Peace
joanne slimbock
July 23, 2020
Joe,I have known you litterly all of my life.I remember you as a child and terry,from the old neighborhood.Francis and I have such great memories of the talks we would have at family functions.I loved you and so did Francis,we both will miss you dearly,and hope you rest in peace.xoxo
Paula Papageorgiou
Family
July 23, 2020
Kathe, Always in our thoughts and prayers.
Sherry & Mike Guido
Friend
July 21, 2020
Kathie I sorry for lost of Joe I am still morning of my husband Lou I will keep you in my prayers Kathie kwwp in touch Gerry Sposato

sposato
July 21, 2020
Dear Kathie, I am truly sorry for your husband LOU WAS GREAT FRIEND TO Joe in grade an High School ( Roman ) my prayers are with you take care Gerry Sposato

s
Gerry Sposato
Friend
July 20, 2020
kathy, i will always remember how much fun it was to be around both you and joe He has always been in my thoughts and prayers i am truly sorry for your loss. i will remember joe the last time i saw him at rchs 50th reunion
if you need me i will be there for you just let me know
regina price
Friend
July 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Kathe and all of Joe's family and friends. Hoping that all of the special memories help you cope during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss. I am keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary McDonnell
July 18, 2020
Joe giving bocci pointers to Greg Gouty at a Doughboy picnic/meeting in 2010.
Good times and fond memories. God bless and stay well.
Albert Curving
Friend
July 18, 2020
RIP Joe, and thank you for the years of service as Secretary of the Fort Dix NJ Doughboy Chapter U.S. Army Warrant Officer Association (USAWOA). Blessings to Kathe, John and the family in the loss of a dear loved one. Cherish the memories. God bless and stay well.
Albert Curving
Friend
July 18, 2020
With all my love and deepest sympathy dear Kathe and family. My prayers are always with you. May you feel the peace and comfort of the Lord during this difficult time..
Gloria D. Tennesen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved