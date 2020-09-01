1/1
JOSEPH THOMAS LASCALA
Of Voorhees, New


Jersey, passed away on August 30, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was 87. Born in New York City and raised in South Philadelphia, Joe attended Friends Select School for thirteen years, followed by Valley Forge Military Academy and St. Joseph's College. Very passionate about listening (and singing) to opera, Joe also loved to read, was always on top of the news, was an avid fan of the Phillies, Eagles, and Sixers, and enjoyed eating Italian food and Philly cheesesteaks to no end.A salesman in the hides industry all his working life, Joe was very dedicated to his job and rarely if ever took a day off until he retired about a decade ago. Throughout his life, Joe was known for and really enjoyed trying to make people laugh!Joe was preceded in death by his father Charles, mother Tilda, and sister Grace. He is survived by his two children Cindy and Rob (Alicia), five grandchildren, four nieces, and five nephews, as well as cousins and friends.A private funeral mass will be held in early September, and in the coming months, once travel is safe, a celebration of Joe's life with family and friends will take place.A memorial contribution may be made in Joseph LaScala's name to the nursing home that had been so kindly caring for him: Kresson View Center, 2601 Evesham Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043.www.baldifuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
