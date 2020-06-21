DALY
REV. JOSEPH V. C.M.
on June 14, 2020. Brother of Sr. Ann Daly and the late Thomas. Services and interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave, Philadelphia., PA 19144.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.