Age 87, of Media, PA formerly from Sayreville, NJ passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home with his loving wife by his side. Joseph worked for Du Pont for over 38 years as an engineer. Mr. French was a proud Air Force Veteran who served in the Korean War. Joseph was a loving husband, father, pop pop, brother, uncle, friend and so much more. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Marguerite French and his sister Kathryn Hummer. Surviving is his beloved wife of 61 years Joan French (Czernikowski), his adored children Susan French, Joseph "Jay" III and his wife Diane, and Timothy and his wife Mary as well as his much loved grandchild Chandler French, his brother Donald French, as well as his in-laws Bernadine Puchalski and Helen and Dennis Connors and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral Services will be Monday 10 A.M. from the MALISZEWSKI MEMORIAL HOME, 121 Main St., Sayreville with a 10:30 A.M. Mass at St. Stanislaus Church in Sayreville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 9-10 A.M. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Joseph's name to St. Stanislaus School, Sayreville, NJ. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence to the family, and directions may be found at: maliszewskimemorialhome.com