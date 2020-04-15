Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH FULLEM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH W. FULLEM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH W. FULLEM Notice
FULLEM
JOSEPH W.
Age 82, of Devon, PA, passed away on April 10, 2020. Born in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph W., Sr. and Margaret Fullem (nee O'Donnell).
Joseph graduated from West Catholic High School in 1955. He then went on to the Univer-sity of Notre Dame and graduated in 1959 and Villanova University School of Law where he graduated in 1962. Joseph started his career at Bennett Bricklin & Saltzburg and later with Kittredge, Donley, Elson, Fullem & Embick which later merged with Clark Hill.
Joseph was the beloved husband of Linda Keogh Fullem; loving father of Peter D. Fullem (Amy), Jennifer Fullem, Lisa M. Dowson (Eric), Laura E. Joram (Philip) and caring step-father of Christopher J. Keogh (Bonnie) and Michael J. Keogh (Lindsay); adoring grandfather of 12 grandchildren; devoted brother of the late Suzanne Connors (James) and Peter Fullem. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to Main Line Adult Daycare, 119 Radnor St., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME 366, West Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA. 19087, 610-989-9600

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -