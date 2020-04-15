|
|
FULLEM
JOSEPH W.
Age 82, of Devon, PA, passed away on April 10, 2020. Born in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph W., Sr. and Margaret Fullem (nee O'Donnell).
Joseph graduated from West Catholic High School in 1955. He then went on to the Univer-sity of Notre Dame and graduated in 1959 and Villanova University School of Law where he graduated in 1962. Joseph started his career at Bennett Bricklin & Saltzburg and later with Kittredge, Donley, Elson, Fullem & Embick which later merged with Clark Hill.
Joseph was the beloved husband of Linda Keogh Fullem; loving father of Peter D. Fullem (Amy), Jennifer Fullem, Lisa M. Dowson (Eric), Laura E. Joram (Philip) and caring step-father of Christopher J. Keogh (Bonnie) and Michael J. Keogh (Lindsay); adoring grandfather of 12 grandchildren; devoted brother of the late Suzanne Connors (James) and Peter Fullem. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to Main Line Adult Daycare, 119 Radnor St., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME 366, West Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA. 19087, 610-989-9600
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020