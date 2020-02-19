The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
John F. Fluehr & Sons Funeral Home
3301 COTTMAN AVE
Philadelphia, PA 19149
(215) 624-5150
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Matthew Church (Upper)
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Church (Upper)
JOSEPHINE B. (Zappacosta) KEITER

JOSEPHINE B. (Zappacosta) KEITER
KEITER
JOSEPHINE B. (nee Zappacosta)


On Feb. 16, 2020, age 89, of Phila., PA, Beloved wife of the late George "Jack". Dear sister of Ann Fanucchi, Rose Marino and the late Andrew and Carmen Zappacosta. Loving aunt of Nancy Fanucchi, Edward Marino, and Maryann (Marco) Aloisi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Friday Feb. 21, 2020 9:15 - 10:15 A.M., St. Matthew Church (Upper), 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cem.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
