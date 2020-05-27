JOSEPHINE E. (Scairato) ZIRILLI
ZIRILLI
JOSEPHINE E. ( nee Scairato)
May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Dominick A. Zirilli; devoted mother of Joseph (Pat), Lawrence, Janet, Dominick (Lorraine), Stephen (Carol) and Paul Zirilli and the late William Zirilli. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Social distancing Viewing will be held May 29, Friday morning 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass and burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Richard's Church in Josephine's memory would be appreciated. Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
