93, of West Deptford, passed away on Nov. 1, 2020. She was born in Donegal, Ireland; she resided in Cape May before moving to West Deptford in 2001. Josephine volunteered at her 2nd home, the Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Terence P. Fox. She is survived by her children Mary (late John) Dobbs and Terence J. (Judi) Fox both of West Deptford; brothers Danny, Patrick (Josephine) and Thomas Meehan; sister Bridget (Jimmy) McGuire; grandchildren Lauren (Dave) Hammill, Maureen (Justin) Handler, Tess Fox, John Dobbs and Ian Fox and great grandchildren Leni, Finley and Luke. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters "Pink Sisters" 2212 Green St., Phila., PA 19130 or the Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ, 550 Mickle Blvd. Camden, NJ 08103. Memories and condolences may be shared online at daviswagner.com
A private Mass of Christian Burial (immediate family only) will be live streamed on Friday Nov. 6th at 11 A.M. on daviswagner.com
or Davis and Wagner Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/809966529570897/
. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at future date.