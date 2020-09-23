1/1
Josephine Frances STODDARD
On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, age 91, died peacefully at Gwynedd Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lansdale, PA. Formerly of Huntingdon Valley, PA and Horsham, PA. "Jo" was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, fulltime homemaker, and part-time office manager and administrative assistant. She also was active over four decades in fundraising and events management for the Women's Board of Abington Hospital, including helping lead her beloved June Fete. Josephine was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Richard Hunt Stoddard, in 2015. She is survived by her children, Robert Stoddard and his wife Barbra of Bethesda, MD; Tom Stoddard and his wife Marie of Dillsburg, PA; Frances Denson and her husband Don of Cumming, GA; Joseph Stoddard of Boca Raton, FL; Susan Stoddard of Palm Harbor, FL; and Janice Moore and her husband Michael of Horsham, PA. She is also survived by grandchildren Rick Stoddard and his wife Leigh; Stephen Stoddard; John Washington; Lauren Moore; Joseph Moore; Megan Minor and her husband Nick; Sarah Moore; Lily Dunkin; Matthew Dunkin; and five great-grandchildren. A graduate of John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia, Jo was daughter of the late Joseph and Violet (Pasternak) Piernikoski of Philadelphia. Memorial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Josephine's name to the Abington Health Foundation Women's Board, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001-3788. www.fitzpatrickabington.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
