1/1
Josephine (nee Danze) Gallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94, of Philadelphia. On November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Devoted mother of Elissa Stagliano (Vincent). Proud grandmother of Daniella. Dear sister of the late Fannie Acchitelli, Sarah Muni, Tony Danze, Mary Conzaro, Sam Danze, Tom Danze, Carmela Curcio and Nunzio Danze. Also survived by sister-in-law Rita Punzo and brothers-in-law Tom Sestito and Joseph (Joan) Gallo. Also survived by many Loving Nieces and Nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday morning 9:00-10:00 A.M. at the Annunciation BVM Church, 1511 South 10th St. Funeral Mass will follow viewing at 10:00 A.M. (Covid 19 State and Federal Guidelines Apply.) Interment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Catholic Social Services Philadelphia, 222 North 17th St., 3rd Floor, Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed to Internet. Link can be found on funeral home website. www.baldifuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Live streamed -- link found at www.baldifuneralhome.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baldi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved