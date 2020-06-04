LODDO
JOSEPHINE (nee Scoleri)
June 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Loddo. Devoted mother of Michele (Gaeten) Dominic and Jamie (James) Rossi. Mom-mom of Courtney (Stephen Lazar), Mark (Rachael) Rossi, Noelle Dominic, and Stephen Rossi. Great-grand-mother of Emilia Lazar and Benjamin Rossi. Sister Theresa (the late Anthony) Messina and the late Pat, Gasper, James, and John Scoleri. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass Friday, 10 A.M., at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Ent. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made to The Bethesda Project, 1630 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146, www.bethesdaproject.org.Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.