Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
13301 Proctor Rd
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
13301 Proctor Rd
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
Springfield, PA
JOSEPHINE M. (Mruk) SPAEDER

Age 93, of Philadelphia., Beloved wife of the late Leo Sr., Loving mother of Anna Marie Fath (Robert), Leo Spaeder (Ann) and Margaret Hodges (Kevin); dear Babci of 8 and great Babci of 5. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Josephine's Life Celebration Saturday staring 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Christopher 13301 Proctor Rd, Phila., PA 19116. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her memory to C.H.O.P., 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila, PA 19103 would be appreciated by her family. To share your fondest memories of Josephine visit: www.lifecelebration.com.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
