SPAEDER
JOSEPHINE M. (nee Mruk)
Age 93, of Philadelphia., Beloved wife of the late Leo Sr., Loving mother of Anna Marie Fath (Robert), Leo Spaeder (Ann) and Margaret Hodges (Kevin); dear Babci of 8 and great Babci of 5. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Josephine's Life Celebration Saturday staring 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Christopher 13301 Proctor Rd, Phila., PA 19116. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her memory to C.H.O.P., 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila, PA 19103 would be appreciated by her family. To share your fondest memories of Josephine visit: www.lifecelebration.com.
Family Service By JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD.
1-877-GIVNISH
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019