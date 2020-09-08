Age 69, of Springfield, PA on Sept. 3, 2020. Beloved wife of David D. Strolle, Jr.; devoted mother of Jennifer (Zachary) Kazman and the late David Michael Strolle; loving sister of Victor F. (Maria) Rispoli, Jr. and Mary Ann (James) Homa.Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 9:30 A.M. St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Donations Delco SPCA, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 or the charity of your choice
