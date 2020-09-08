1/
JOSEPHINE M. (nee RISPOLI) STROLLE
Age 69, of Springfield, PA on Sept. 3, 2020. Beloved wife of David D. Strolle, Jr.; devoted mother of Jennifer (Zachary) Kazman and the late David Michael Strolle; loving sister of Victor F. (Maria) Rispoli, Jr. and Mary Ann (James) Homa.Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 9:30 A.M. St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Donations Delco SPCA, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 or the charity of your choice. (O'Leary FH www.olearyfuneral.com)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
