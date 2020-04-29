|
|
MARCONI
JOSEPHINE (Romania)
92, formerly of Phila., passed away on Sat. April 25, 2020 at The Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the widow of Vincent E. Marconi, who passed away in 1997. They shared 48 years of marriage.
Born in Shenandoah, Josephine was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Jennie C. (Debonis) Romania. She was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Roman Catholic Church. Her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters: Rosemarie, wife of Alexander Zdrojewski, of Hummelstown; Christine, wife of Dr. Ivan Doner, of Holland; and Angela, wife of Dr. Steven R. Chmielewski, of Sinking Spring; grandsons Marc and Cole.
Due to the Pandemic and our concern for the welfare of all - services are private. Josephine will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cem., Bensalem, PA. Contributions in her memory maybe made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or .
EDWARD J. KUHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fund memories may be offered at
www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020