JOSEPHINE MARY "JOSIE" (Preston) COFFIELD
COFFIELD
JOSEPHINE "JOSIE" MARY (nee Preston)
82 years old, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 after becoming infected with COVID-19. Josie was born in Phila. to William and Viola Preston. Beloved wife of 32 years to the late Richard Coffield who died in 1987.
Loving mother of Richard Coffield (Gail), the late Edwin Coffield, Josephine (Raymond) Garner, Brenda (Gregory) Manning, and William (Danielle) Coffield. Grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grand-children, and one great-great-granddaughter. Survived by brother James Preston.
A Service for Josie will be live-streamed for the public on Thursday, May 7th, at 11:30 A.M. A private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will follow. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For more infor-mation and to share your memories of Josie, please visit www.givnish.com.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
