Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE RAIMONDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE (Marcellino) RAIMONDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE (Marcellino) RAIMONDI Notice
RAIMONDI
JOSEPHINE (nee Marcellino)


Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. ; Survived by her son John (Molly) F. Raimondi and preceded in death by her daughter Joan Iaconell. She is survived by four grandchildren, John (Jessica) F. Raimondi, Jr., Jane Raimondi, Blase (Danielle) Iaconellii, and Joshua (Michele) Iaconelli. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Morris St., Phila., PA 19145.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -