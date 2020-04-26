|
|
RAIMONDI
JOSEPHINE (nee Marcellino)
Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. ; Survived by her son John (Molly) F. Raimondi and preceded in death by her daughter Joan Iaconell. She is survived by four grandchildren, John (Jessica) F. Raimondi, Jr., Jane Raimondi, Blase (Danielle) Iaconellii, and Joshua (Michele) Iaconelli. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Morris St., Phila., PA 19145.
