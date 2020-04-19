Home

Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
JOSEPHINE T. (Tenowich) McCANN

JOSEPHINE T. (Tenowich) McCANN Notice
McCANN
JOSEPHINE T. (nee Tenowich)
Age 99, on April 19, 2020, formerly of Maple Glen, Pa. and Ocean City, Md. Wife of the late Charles W. McCann, Sr. Devoted mother of Charles W. McCann, Jr. (Eileen), Joseph McCann, Kristina Bell (Richard), Joan Georg (Ronald), and John McCann (Karen). Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 12. Funeral and Interment will be held privately with a Memorial Mass at a later date. For Obituary and notification of future Service, please see
www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
