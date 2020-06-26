JOSEPHINE (Marazzo) ZARRO
ZARRO
JOSEPHINE (nee Marazzo)


June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Amerigo Zarro. Devoted mother of Dr. Michael (Joann) Zarro and Albert (Traci) Zarro. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Viewing, Mass and Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Josephine's Memory to Catholic Housing and Community Services, In-home Support Program of South Philadelphia, St. Edmond Senior Community Center, 2130 S. 21st St., Phila., PA 19145.
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
