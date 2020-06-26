ZARRO
JOSEPHINE (nee Marazzo)
June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Amerigo Zarro. Devoted mother of Dr. Michael (Joann) Zarro and Albert (Traci) Zarro. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Viewing, Mass and Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Josephine's Memory to Catholic Housing and Community Services, In-home Support Program of South Philadelphia, St. Edmond Senior Community Center, 2130 S. 21st St., Phila., PA 19145.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.