Nov. 11, 2020. Son of Dr. Gary Salzman and Janet Salzman, brother of Daniel Salzman and Dr. Brandon Salzman (fiance Taylor Sittig), boyfriend of Moira McCormick, grandson of the late Morris and the late Rochelle Shuster, Ruth and the late Abe Salzman. Relatives and friends are invited to cryptside services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely at The King David Memorial Park, 3594 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Shiva will be observed Sunday and Monday evenings only at the Salzman house. Contributions in his memory may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com