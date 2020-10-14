JOYCE ANN BROWN

Of Jenkintown, PA.; formerly of Meadowbrook, passed away at her residence on October 11th, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Marie Duff. Joyce was the beloved mother of Kathleen Clark (the late William). She was the loving grandmother of Kelly and Jessie Costanzo, great grandchildren Christopher Ginion, Gianna, Ryan, Aidan, and Harley Latrop, her very dear friend Gerry Simonet, and by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her sister June. Joyce was a retired computer analyst for PNC Bank, working there for over 23 years. She graduated with her B.S. from the Wharton School of Business. She loved spending her free time with her family! Relatives and friends are invited to Joyce's Graveside service Thursday; October 22nd at 2 P.M. at the Hillside Cemetery, Abington, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to Breast or Colon Cancer Charity. Family services by DEAN GEITNER GIVNISH F.H., 215-745-1006