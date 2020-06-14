JOYCE ANN (Cooke) LOTKOWSKI
LOTKOWSKI
JOYCE ANN (nee Cooke)


June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Lotkowski. Loving mother of Mary Ellen (Daniel) Biehl and Brian (Theresa) Lotkowski. Grandmother of Joel Biehl. Sister of Dorothy Fedore, Donna Pino and Raymond Cooke. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday Eve 6-8 P.M. FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 425 Lyceum Ave., Rox. and Tuesday 9:15 A.M. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 815 Cathedral Rd. and to participate in her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Westminster Cemetery.

www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
