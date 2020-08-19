GRIEBJOYCE C. (nee Hall)
On Aug 16, 2020, age 79, of Eagleville, formerly of Broomall. Devoted mother William J. (Toby) of Eagleville, Chuck E. (Wendy) of Los Angeles, CA, and John W. of Springfield, also survived by her seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and her sister Mary Beth Bailey. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00, followed by her Service at
11:00 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall, PA 19008.
Memorials may be sent in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market
St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park