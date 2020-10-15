1/1
joyce collins dunkin
Our beloved mother, age 91 of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sept. 30, 2020 surrounded by family. Joyce was born on April 2, 1929 to Hilda (nee Wirth) and Alfred B. Collins. Joyce is survived by her three children, Wendy (Marc) Raspanti, Bradford Dunkin, Stacy (Jeff) Lord, six grandchildren, Justine (Jerry) Zacharatos, Jason (Marissa) Raspanti, Alexa Raspanti, Danielle, Jeffrey, and Nicholas Lord, one great-granddaughter, Niki Zacharatos, and her only sister, Patricia Platt. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert S. Dunkin, and one brother, Reid W. Collins. Joyce grew up in Merchantville, NJ. She graduated from Merchantville High School in 1947. Being the talented, artistic person she was, she pursued an Associate of Arts degree in Art and graduated from Lasell Junior College in 1950. She then worked for the Prudential Insurance Company for five years following graduation. During that time, she met and married her husband of 45 years, Robert S. Dunkin, on October 1, 1955. They spent their married life living in Chester County, PA where they raised their three children. Joyce was a warm, fun-loving, creative, and adventurous person. She even ventured out on a jet ski at the age of 79. She was the creator of prize-winning Halloween costumes and Easter bonnets, and was beloved by the girls of Girl Scout Troop 362 where she served as an Assistant Leader. She made every holiday and birthday special. She loved traveling and vacationing with her family. But, her most special and treasured memories were the times she spent with her grandchildren whom she adored. Because Joyce loved animals, we would be honored if you made a check or online contribution in her memory to either the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063 or to Philly PAWS, 100 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
