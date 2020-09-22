1/1
JOYCE (nee LUSTMAN) GELMAN
On September 20, 2020, Joyce suddenly and unexpectedly passed into eternity. Joyce got married at 19 after a blind date. On January 20, 1958 the love story began. Joyce and Bernie went to the movie Raintree County and then to a night club in Philadelphia. Joyce worked right out of high school to support Bernie while he attended college. After many years and raising 2 kids, Joyce graduated from Temple University in 1983 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She worked as a commercial lender before retiring. She volunteered often, most recently at the Constitution Center and Carpenters Hall. She enjoyed giving tourists and school groups tours and teaching them about history. She was also a volunteer at Independence Park and in Pennsauken Schools, reading to the students. She was a member of Hadassah and a monthly book club. After beating breast cancer in 1999, she lived life to the fullest. She was asked to join People to People from Pennsylvania Hospital where she earned the Survivor of the Year Award and mentored people going through Chemotherapy. She loved to travel and has traveled the world. Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bernard Gelman, her children Kevin Gelman (Lauren), Gwen James (Jeff), her two grandchildren Josh, Jess, her sister Sindy Sacher (Mark) and many beloved friends. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could ever ask for. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carpenters Hall, Philadelphia in her name. Funeral will be held Thursday at Montefiore Cemetery, 600 Church Rd. Jenkintown PA at 12:30 P.M. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Montefiore Cemetery
