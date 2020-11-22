On October 30, 2020 of Cinnaminson, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Charles B. Keil. Loving sister of Mark Maiocco (Joyce) and the late Val Maiocco. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service 1:00 P.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery on November 30, 2020. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Center for Family Services, 584 Benson Street, Camden, NJ 08103, https://www.centerffs.org/get-involved/donate
