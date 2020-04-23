|
|
McKEON
JOYCE M. (Ogborn)
81, died April 14, 2020 at The Watermark in Philadelphia. Joyce was the beloved wife of 49 years to George P. McKeon. Mother to Marikay McKeon-Murphy (Alan), Terianne McKeon (Dana). She is also survived by her sisters-in-law; Mary Beth Dacey (Paul), Kathleen Graham and Bernadette Hohenadel, and aunt to Meghan Federico (Chris), Michael Hohenadel (Kathleen), Elizabeth Scott (Brian) and Margaret Hohenadel. She was preceded in death by her sister Teri Modesti and her brother William Ogborn. She was a "sister" and "aunt" in spirit to numerous others. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date and time. Flowers may be sent in her name to the staff at The Watermark, 2 Franklin Town Blvd., Phila., PA 19103, to bring cheer to staff and residents at this difficult time. Memorials Gifts may be made in the name of Joyce Ogborn (McKeon), Class of '56, to the John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School Annual Fund, Attn: Development Office, 311 N. 19th St., Phila., PA 19103 or directly on their website. Arr. Dinan Funeral Home, Phila. Condolences may also be sent to www. dinanfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020