Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 563-3655
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE McKEON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE M. (Ogborn) McKEON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE M. (Ogborn) McKEON Notice
McKEON
JOYCE M. (Ogborn)
81, died April 14, 2020 at The Watermark in Philadelphia. Joyce was the beloved wife of 49 years to George P. McKeon. Mother to Marikay McKeon-Murphy (Alan), Terianne McKeon (Dana). She is also survived by her sisters-in-law; Mary Beth Dacey (Paul), Kathleen Graham and Bernadette Hohenadel, and aunt to Meghan Federico (Chris), Michael Hohenadel (Kathleen), Elizabeth Scott (Brian) and Margaret Hohenadel. She was preceded in death by her sister Teri Modesti and her brother William Ogborn. She was a "sister" and "aunt" in spirit to numerous others. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date and time. Flowers may be sent in her name to the staff at The Watermark, 2 Franklin Town Blvd., Phila., PA 19103, to bring cheer to staff and residents at this difficult time. Memorials Gifts may be made in the name of Joyce Ogborn (McKeon), Class of '56, to the John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School Annual Fund, Attn: Development Office, 311 N. 19th St., Phila., PA 19103 or directly on their website. Arr. Dinan Funeral Home, Phila. Condolences may also be sent to www. dinanfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -