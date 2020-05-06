TATE
JOYCE M. (nee Mancuso)
On May 4, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael Tate. Devoted daughter of Nicholas and the late Theresa Mancuso. Dear sister of Anthony (Mary Anne) Mancuso. Services and Interment are private. TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.