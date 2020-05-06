JOYCE M. (Mancuso) TATE
TATE
JOYCE M. (nee Mancuso)
On May 4, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael Tate. Devoted daughter of Nicholas and the late Theresa Mancuso. Dear sister of Anthony (Mary Anne) Mancuso. Services and Interment are private. TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Terranova Funeral Home
1248 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 467-1221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Terranova Funeral Home
