TATE

JOYCE M. (nee Mancuso)

On May 4, 2020. Beloved mother of Michael Tate. Devoted daughter of Nicholas and the late Theresa Mancuso. Dear sister of Anthony (Mary Anne) Mancuso. Services and Interment are private. TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME



