WINSTON
JOYCE POSSON
Passed away on April 12, 2020, at age 93, in North Bergen, N.J., from COVID-19. Her family is thankful that in the end she did not suffer, and knew she was loved. Born in Washington, D.C., and a longtime resident of both Philadelphia and Malvern, Joyce held a B.A. from the Woman's College of the Univ. of N.C. at Greensboro, an M.A. in English from the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison, and a M.S.W. from Bryn Mawr College. She devoted herself to several careers includ-ing Letters Editor at the Ladies' Home Journal and Social Worker/Therapist at Family Service of Chester County, and served as Clerk of Willistown Friends Meeting.
She was a loving wife to Lindley Murray Winston, M.D., who passed away in 2005, and is survived by their son Daniel C. Winston, his wife Tira Khan, and their 3 daughters, Sasha, Alana, and Viveca Winston-Khan; son Jay S. Winston; and son, Thomas D. (Tod) Winston and his partner Gerardo Vildostegui. Joyce's warm and generous spirit, keen insight, and unwavering sense of fun will not be forgotten by her family, friends, and all those she touched in her life. We will miss her.
A Memorial will be held, when possible, at Willistown Friends Meeting. To be notified of the memorial, please contact son Tod at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Family Service of Chester County (www.familyservice.us/donate)
or American Friends Service Committee (www.afsc.org/give) (Note that an Obituary appeared in this paper, p. A10, on Wed., April 22, 2020.)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020