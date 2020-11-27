S. JOYCE R. RANDAZZO FORMERLY S. THOMAS ANNICE, SSJ May 15, 2020, Age 81. Daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine Martelli. Sister of Thomas S. Randazzo (Linda) and the late Dolores E. Moore. She is also survived by an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Services are private but will be live-streamed from the Saint Joseph Villa website, www.stjosephvilla.org
, on November 30 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME