The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH GABER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH A. GABER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH A. GABER Notice
GABER
JUDITH A.
February 18, 2020 of Marlton, NJ. Wife of the late Philip Gaber and the late Benjamin Lichtman. Mother of Garry (Melissa) Gaber, Howard (Kate) Gaber and Harvey (Paula) Gaber. Grandmother of Xander, Sammy and Kaitlynn.
Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 12:30 P.M., PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1 P.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now