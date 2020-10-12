October 11, 2020. A woman of charm and grace who could hold conversations with anyone, much to her husband of sixty-six years' wonder. Born in Philadelphia in 1934, her lifelong goal of keeping her various extended family together is proven by the continued contact amongst her three children and seven grandchildren spread from Orlando to Seattle. Through a miraculous bone marrow transplant from her twin sister, Judith survived leukemia in 1999. She gave her family 21 more years of memories, laughter, and cherished moments. Her loving spirit is survived by husband Jack, children Carl (Gayle), Janet (John Osborne), Riva (Michael Johnson), twin sister Phyllis Mondress and younger sister Zelda Kresloff, daughter-in-law JoAnn Gensib, and grandchildren Denali, Johnny, Rachel, Julia, Elyssa, Ellis, and Max. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at Locustwood Memorial Park, (Sec. 10) Cherry Hill, NJ. The funeral will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook Page. Contributions can be made to any leukemia research organization. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store