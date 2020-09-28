1/
JUDITH ALICE (nee Udren) EBER
died peacefully on September 26, 2020, surrounded by family, at age 83. Beloved wife of the late David Eber, "Judy" is survived by her 4 daughters Marcy Eber Goldberg, Dena Eber, Maxine Eber, and Miriam Eber; her brothers Mark and Eric Udren; and her grandchildren Ben, Clara, Alex Margaret, Seanna, Henna, David and Noah. Born in 1936 to Joseph and Clara Udren in Philadelphia, Judy attended Overbrook High School, and graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in 1958 with a B.S. in Bacteriology. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services,Tuesday, 9/29,1:30 PM precisely at Mt. Sharon Cem (Sec. J), Springfield, PA. Mourners can attend the service in person (face masks and social distancing required) or join virtually. Please contact the Synagogue office (exec@ohev.net) for a link to the virtual service. Shiva will be held virtually that evening at 7:00 pm using the same link. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
